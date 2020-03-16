Court grants Giadom interim order to preside over APC’s NEC affairsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Justice Samira Bature of the an FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, on Monday granted an interim order permitting Chief Victor Giadom,the current Acting National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to act as the National Chairman of the party.

The judge granted the order in a motion ex-parte, marked FCT/HC/M/6447/2020, filed by APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, which was argued by his counsel, O.C. Ugwu, Esq.

Joined as defendants in the motion are Babatunde Ogala; Lanre Issa-Onilu; Waziri Bulama and the party, APC. Salihu had approached the court, through the exparte motion, seeking for an interim order allowing Giadom to pilot the affairs of the party .

And also, as acting chairman and to preside at all meetings of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) pending the decision of the party’s NEC fixed for March 17.

The applicant also sought an interim order restraining the APC and its officers or anyone purporting to…