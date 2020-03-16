Gbadamosi, Lagos ADP governorship candidate, rejoins PDPPolitics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



The Lagos State Action Democratic Party(ADP) governorship candidate in 2019 election, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the ADP governorship candidate,along with his deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Abibat Adeosun, formally defected to the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Lagos on Monday.

Gbadamosi and his supporters were received back into the party by the state PDP Chairman, Mr Deji Doherty.

NAN reports that Gbadamosi joined the ADP in October 2017 after leaving the PDP where he was governorship aspirant in 2011 and 2015 but lost the ticket to Dr Ade Dosunmu and Mr Jimi Agbaje, respectively.

Gbadamosi said he was rejoining the PDP to contribute to efforts to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and provide governance to improve the lots of residents.

“Presently, there are problems in Lagos. In fact, we have serious problems but we shall solve them together.

“We are…