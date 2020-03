• Family of four burnt to death on way to church • Pupils, others injured, houses, vehicles destroyed • The blast not caused by a bomb, B’Haram, say police • Buhari condoles with families of victims Amid horrid reminiscences of the January 27, 2002 bomb explosion in Lagos State, which occurred on a Sunday, panic […]

The post How 15 died in Lagos explosion appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper