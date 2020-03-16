Iran says coronavirus kills member of top clerical bodyNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

FILES) In this file photo taken on May 31, 2009, Iranian pilgrims visit the Shiite Muslim shrine of Imam Reza in the holy city of Mashhad, 900 kilometres northeast of Tehran. The tomb of Imam Reza in Iran’s holy Shiite city of Mashhad has been closed to pilgrims until further notice in line with measures to stop the new coronavirus, a spokesman said on March 15, 2020. “Currently, the porches of the mausoleum and generally all the covered spaces of the holy shrine are closed,” the spokesman for the shrine told AFP. Atta KENARE / AFP
Iran’s coronavirus outbreak Monday killed a member of the clerical body that appoints the supreme leader, state media said, taking the death toll among serving and ex-officials to at least 12.
Ayatollah Hashem Bathayi Golpayegani, who was 78, died two days after testing positive for the COVID-19 disease and being hospitalised, state news agency IRNA reported.
The official represented Tehran in the Assembly of Experts, an 88-strong body of clerics…