JAMB releases results of UTME Day 1





Results of the 312,000 candidates that sat for Saturday’s 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide have been released, says Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. Benjamin urged all concerned […]

