Popular actor, Idris Elba, has taken to social media to announce he tested positive for Coronavirus. The test result came out positive this morning and he confirms he has been in isolation since the confirmation. This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper