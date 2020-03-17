Nigeria may restrict incoming flights over coronavirus





Following the record of the third case of coronavirus disease in the country, the Nigerian government is set to unveil further actions to safeguard its citizens. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, while briefing journalists on the latest case of coronavirus in the country on Tuesday, disclosed that the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus will meet […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper