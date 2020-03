Association of Resident Doctors, Abuja chapter on Tuesday, announced their decision to embark on an indefinite strike, a few hours after the third case of coronavirus was announced in the country. The strike action was disclosed in a statement signed by Roland Aigbovo, the President of ARD, Abuja chapter. Aigbovo said the doctors were embarking […]

The post Nigerian doctors embark on strike appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper