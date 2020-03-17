Rep wants N37b meant to renovate NASS to cater for out-of-schoolNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Farah Dagogo, yesterday canvassed the usage of N37 billion meant for renovation of the National Assembly Complex for out-of-school children.

Dagogo, who spoke during an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, said that the socio-economic development of the country could only be actualised if the citizenry are well-educated.

The lawmaker, therefore, urged his colleagues to make sacrifices from their allowances and salaries to sponsor out-of-school children in their various constituencies.

Dagogo said that the Ninth National Assembly is known for its unalloyed sacrifices for the country and as such, prioritising and finding a lasting solution to the out-of-school debacle, will not be out of character for the federal lawmakers.

He said: “First and foremost, I must commend the leadership of the House of Representatives for its well thought-out plan with a special plenary on the menace of the out-of-school- children….