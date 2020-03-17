



Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in a bid to help the nation’s state of health, concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak are giving out $1million for the provision of food in the USA. The “Green Lantern” actor and his “Gossip Girl” star wife took to their Instagram pages to announce that the donation would be […]

The post Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $1 Million To Fight Coronavirus appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper