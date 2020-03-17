WHOWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The World Health Organization recommended Tuesday that people suffering COVID-19 symptoms avoid taking ibuprofen, after French officials warned that anti-inflammatory drugs could worsen effects of the virus.

The warning by French Health Minister Olivier Veran followed a recent study in The Lancet medical journal that hypothesised that an enzyme boosted by anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen could facilitate and worsen COVID-19 infections.

Asked about the study, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva the UN health agency’s experts were “looking into this to give further guidance.”

“In the meantime, we recommend using rather paracetamol, and do not use ibuprofen as a self-medication. That’s important,” he said.

He added that if ibuprofen had been “prescribed by the healthcare professionals, then, of course, that’s up to them.”

His comments came after Veran sent a tweet cautioning that the use of ibuprofen and similar anti-inflammatory…