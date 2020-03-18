Abuja doctors may suspend strike as House intervenes





Barring a last-minute change of decision, health workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may call off the industrial action they embarked on by Thursday. The Speaker, who had mandated the Rep. Tanko Sununu-led Committee on Health Services to intervene and ensure that the matters are resolved, pleaded with the health workers to consider the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper