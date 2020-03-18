Coronavirus: NorthWest governors to shutdown schools for 30 days





As the noble coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Northwest Zone Governors Forum have converged in Kaduna and resolved to close down schools in their states for 30 days. In a communique read by the Chairman of the Forum and Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs at […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper