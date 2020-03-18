



Juventus’s France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Hellas Verona’s Mattia Zaccagni have both tested positive for coronavirus, their Serie A clubs confirmed on Tuesday. “Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19,” the Italian champions said in a statement. Juve added 32-year-old Matuidi, who lifted the World Cup in […]

The post French World Cup winner Matuidi, Verona's Zaccagni catch coronavirus appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper