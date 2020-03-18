Lagos State bans religious gatherings above 50 persons





The Lagos State Government on Wednesday suspended all religious gatherings above 50 persons in the state for the next four weeks with immediate effect. The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, announced this to newsmen in Ikeja after a closed-door meeting with religious leaders in the state on the issue of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper