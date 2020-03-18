NYSC shuts down orientation camps over coronavirus fearsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





The National Youth Service Corps has asked corps members currently in orientation camps across the country to vacate the camps over coronavirus fears.

The virus has killed over 7000 persons globally and three cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, although no death has been recorded.

The Guardian learned that the corps members in Lagos camp were told on Wednesday morning to leave the camp immediately after receiving their letters to their places of primary assignment and transport allowance.

The camps opened last Tuesday and usually last for three weeks.

“We were told the order to close the camp came from Abuja,” a corps member told The Guardian.





Source: Guardian Newspaper