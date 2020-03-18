Senate mulls devaluation of naira, budget reductionNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



• Decries non-submission of PIB by Buhari

• Lawan says foreign loan bid has failed

• Begs W’Bank to assist in financing 2020 budget

• Reps task govt on reduced demand for crude oil

The Senate is considering options to cushion the impact of the nation’s dwindling revenue. It might reduce the N10.594 trillion budget of 2020 and back naira devaluation.

Adopting the report of the joint committee it set up to advise the lawmakers on how to handle the effects of the fall in oil prices caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the upper legislative chamber hinted that the devaluation of the naira might be an option.

The joint committee which was presided over by Adeola Olamilekan, in its report, itemized issues for serious debate as “devaluation of naira; the reality of the current situation of the government in terms of number of agencies and parastatals putting into perspective the Oronsanye Panel Report; the need to prioritise both the social and the real sector of the economy…