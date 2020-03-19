Cardi B's Viral Coronavirus Reaction Makes It To iTunes Hip-Hop Chart





DJ iMarkkeyz took advantage of “social distancing” and decided to remix Cardi B’s recent Instagram rant about her coronavirus fears and it went viral. The track was uploaded to iTunes and Apple Music and broke through at No. 96 on the platform’s Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart. According to Billboard, the song had jumped to No. 5 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper