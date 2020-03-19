Ekiti's coronavirus patient likely contracted virus from dead American





Ekiti State Government Wednesday said the person who tested positive for coronavirus in the state may have contracted the virus while driving an American man who died in a hospital in the state. The 38-year-old Ekiti State indigene man was one of the five confirmed cases announced by Nigeria’s health minister Osagie Ehanire on Wednesday […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper