Italian FA chief looking at May return for Serie ASport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina expressed his hope on Wednesday Serie A would resume on May 2 with a possible finish in July at the latest.

All Italian sport has been suspended until April 3 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed 2,978 people in the country and forced the postponement of Euro 2020.

“I don’t even want to think that we won’t start again, it would be a hiatus, it would worry me for our country,” Gravina told Italian radio.

“We’re working on the hypothesis of starting again on May 2 and completing the championships possibly going into July if we don’t achieve it by June 30.

“In the event that it’s impossible to use all the windows as planned, we will resort to a change in the format of the competitions.”

The FIGC president welcomed the postponement of the European Championship until 2021, stating as far as they were concerned “national championships have priority”.

“We don’t want to penalise anyone, but just as we…