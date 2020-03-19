



53-year-old Mike Tyson who is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in the history of boxing has said he is “looking forward” to death. In an interview with The Sportsman, the former world heavyweight champion said that he does not fear death. Speaking to The Independent, he revealed that during his active boxing years, he always knew […]

The post Living Is A Struggle – Mike Tyson Says He Looks Forward To Death appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper