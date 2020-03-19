Nollywood Movies Bound Men In Bondages of Sins- Mike BamiloyeGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Evangelist and founder of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, has said that he and members of his drama ministry are not Nollywood artistes.

In an Instagram post, he stated that “there is no value the Nollywood artistes are coming to add to the gospel movie productions.”

According to him, “people are getting happier with the result of gospel movie productions” as their souls and lives are getting touched with influence going far beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Furthermore, he stated gospel films “heal and deliver from the powers of darkness,” while Nollywood films in comparison, “entertains and entangles with webs of human philosophies and ungodly principles.”

He buttresses the aforementioned when he adds: