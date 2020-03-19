



Opera Ads has announced the addition of new ad units to help Nigerian advertisers increase engagement with their target audiences and maximize the performance of their online campaigns. “Opera Ads is changing the digital landscape of mobile advertisement within Opera’s key markets,” said Per Wetterdal, VP of Global Business Development at Opera. “The new ad […]

The post Opera releases new ad units to improve advertiser's online businesses interaction appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper