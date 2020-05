Some days, you have to work hard till you get noticed, other days, luck finds you Emmanuella Samuel was just five years old and on a family holiday when she partook in a comedy skit that would shoot her to stardom and win her four international awards. In the skit titled, “My Real Face,” she […]

The post Emmanuella Samuel: Africa’s Comedy Princess appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper