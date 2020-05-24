Iran's supleme leader imagines El-Zakzaky as part of future Eid in Jerusalem





The office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Sunday released a poster imagining a future Eid al-Fitr prayer in Jerusalem with imprisoned leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and other Shia Islamist leaders across the world present. Also portrayed in the poster were Hassan Nasrallah leader of Hezbollah, a Shia Islamist […]

