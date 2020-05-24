



Jude Okoye has responded to the allegations made against him by Cynthia Morgan and May D. In a live interview with Instagram influencer Tunde Ednut, Jude Okoye addressed some of the allegations made against him by the dancehall singer who accused him of shipwrecking her music career. Her Stage Name And Social Media Accounts Cynthia […]

The post Jude Okoye Responds To Cynthia Morgan And May D's Allegations appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper