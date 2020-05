It was in in June 1968, the peak of the rainy season in Nigeria. The smell of the earth was all too familiar. It was a season so sweet most farmers neither heeded the warning of the reclining sun nor the chirping of the birds warning it was time to go home.

The post Michael Mabayoje Oshunkeye: The eclipse of a star appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper