The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), said it’s Makurdi Zonal Office, has arrested one George Mbessey over allegation of conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds to the tune of N449.5million.

EFCC Arrests Benue Vigilante Commandant for Alleged N449.5m Fraud





Source: Guardian Newspaper