Court martial finds six aides of former CDS guiltyNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, who were aides to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, were on Friday awarded various sentences by the General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja. On 18 December 2018, when former CDS was ambushed and killed by some gunmen on his way back from his farm along Gitata-Keffi Highway in Nasarawa State, four of his aides were detailed to provide armed escort for Late Air Chief Marshal Badeh, while two others were detailed for guard duty at his house.

Delivering his judgment, the President of the GCM, Air Commodore David Aluku, pronounced the six accused personnel guilty of various charges including Failure to Perform Military Duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS while it came under attack, as well as Conduct to the Prejudice of Service Discipline, for giving false statements. This was disclosed in a statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle…