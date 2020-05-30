Kebbi discharges last two COVID-19 patientsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kebbi State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has discharged the two remaining coronavirus disease patients in the state.

The chairman, who is also the Commissioner for Health, Jafar Mohammed, made the disclosure on Thursday at the Isolation Unit of Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo.

His words, “Our two remaining COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre in Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo, are discharged today.”

Mohammed said the discharge of the two patients was after the follow-up tests conducted on them turned out negative results.

“So, by implication, they are free to be integrated back into the mainstream society, because their results turned out to be negative after their two weeks stay in the Isolation centre,” he added.

According to the excited commissioner, the state has no more COVID-19 patient at the isolation centre.

While thanking the frontline health workers and the task force for their dedication and sacrifice, he thanked Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu for his…