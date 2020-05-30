Spanish La Liga confirm season will resume on June 11Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Spanish league season will resume after a three-month coronavirus lockdown on June 11 with the Seville derby, and the 2020-2021 season will start on September 12, the Spanish Sports Council confirmed on Friday.

The council released a statement saying that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga had agreed on the format for the 11 remaining rounds in the top two Spanish divisions.

It said the season should be completed by July 19, “depending on the evolution of the pandemic.”

Competition will kick off on Thursday, June 11 when Betis play Sevilla. The rest of the league return to action on the weekend of June 13 and 14.

Earlier on Friday, Javier Tebas, the league president told Marca: “The important thing will be to know the end date of the 2019-20 season. The next one will start on September 12.”

The Spanish government last week gave La Liga the green light to resume from the week beginning June 8.

“More than 130 people are currently working so that…