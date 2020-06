The senate yesterday approved the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) as it jerked up the $25 per barrel oil price benchmark as proposed by the executive to $28 per barrel.

The post 2020 Budget: Senate approves revised MTEF/FSP, jerks up oil price benchmark to $28 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper