BET Founder Calls For $14 Trillion In Slavery ReparationsGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Robert Johnson has called for the United States government to pay $14 million dollars to the black community in reparations for slavery.

Johnson on Monday, amid national protests and outrage following the death of George Floyd, told CNBC that the U.S government should make available $14 trillion in reparations to help reduce the racial inequality that stems from years of slavery.

“Now is the time to go big, short answers to long horrific questions about the stain of slavery are not going to solve the inequality problem,” Johnson said on CNBC.

“Wealth transfer is exactly what’s needed,” Johnson said. “Think about this. Since 200-plus-years or so of slavery, labour taken with no compensation is a wealth transfer. Denial of access to education, which is a primary driver of accumulation of income and wealth, is a wealth transfer.”

In…