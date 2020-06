John Boyega, the 28-year-old Star Wars actor, delivered an impassioned speech as he joins the Black Lives Matter protest in London. He spoke out against the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, and said he ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll still have a career after […]

The post John Boyega Delivers An Impassioned Speech At Black Lives Matter Protest appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper