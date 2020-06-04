Hundreds gather at memorial service for George Floyd after days of protestWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Family members, friends, political and religious leaders and ordinary people moved by the death in police custody of Floyd gathered for the service, while people around the world watched on television and online.

The somber event followed more than a week of upheaval around the United States, prompted by the video of a police officer kneeling for almost nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, aged 46, who lay face down and handcuffed on the pavement, saying “I can’t breathe.”

In the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University, an image above the dais bore a mural of Floyd’s face above the words “Now I can breathe.”

Behind Mr. Floyd’s gleaming bronze coffin, a choir and musicians filled the room with gospel music. Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy at the…