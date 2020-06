Nigerian singer-songwriter Tobechukwu Victor Okoh has denied the rape allegations made against him by a twitter user. A twitter user identified as Princess Jayamah on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, accused Peruzzi of raping her. According to the lady, the “Only One” singer raped her about eight years ago when she accompanied a friend to his […]

