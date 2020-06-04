



Operatives of the Nigerian police’s Intelligence Response Unit have arrested three suspects – Johnson Emmanuel – 38yrs, Gideon Emmanuel – 31yrs and Success Emmanuel – 27yrs for the kidnap and murder of one Janet Nnenna Ogbonnaya on 14th May, 2020. The suspects, born by same parents, all-male and native of Isiekenesi, Ideato LGA of Imo […]

The post Police arrests three siblings over kidnap, murder of mother of five appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper