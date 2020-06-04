Portuguese league returns as Porto suffer surprise defeatSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

FC Porto’s Portuguese defender Wilson Manafa reacts after the Portuguese league football match FC Famalicao against FC Porto at the Municipal Stadium in Vila Nova de Famalicao on June 03, 2020. Jose COELHO / POOL / AFP

The Portuguese Primeira Liga became the second top European football league to return on Wednesday following the coronavirus lockdown as leaders Porto fell to a surprising 2-1 loss at Famalicao.

Despite the match being played behind closed doors, several Porto supporters made the short trip to congregate outside the stadium.

They were left disappointed though, as their side’s title hopes were dealt a blow.

Second-placed Benfica, who sit one point behind Porto, could take top spot on Thursday when the reigning champions host Tondela.

Promoted Famalicao led the table themselves earlier in the season before a poor run of form, but moved back into fifth, two points adrift of fourth-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Fabio Martins broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 48th…



