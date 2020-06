The Bureau of Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved an independent investigation of the allegations against the president of the bank Akinwumi Adesina. “Based on the views of some Governors on the matter and the need to carry every Governor along in resolving it, the Bureau agrees to authorize an […]

