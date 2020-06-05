France brings coronavirus ‘under control’ as deaths fallWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



The COVID-19 pandemic is now “under control” in France, the head of the government’s scientific advisory council said Friday, as the country cautiously emerges from a lockdown imposed in March.

“We can reasonably say the virus is currently under control,” Jean-Francois Delfraissy told France Inter radio.

“The virus is still circulating, in certain regions in particular… but it is circulating slowly,” he added.

Delfraissy, an immunologist, and his colleagues were appointed to the coronavirus advisory panel as authorities sought to contain an outbreak that has killed over 29,000 people in France.

The number of daily deaths has fallen with just 46 reported by the health ministry on Friday and 1,094 patients in intensive care — well below the peak of more than 7,000 critical cases in early April.

Delfraissy said around 1,000 new cases were currently being reported in France per day, down from around 80,000 in early March, before the nationwide stay-at-home orders and…