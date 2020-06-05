House of Representatives set to investigate privatisation of power sector | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives Committee on Power, says the House has concluded plans to investigate all privatisation in the sector to ensure that the challenges being presently faced are resolved.

Rep. Magaji Aliyu, Chairman of the Committee said on Friday in Abuja when he led other members on an oversight function to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“The house has just been mandated to investigate all power sector privatisation from the public enterprises to the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

“This will commence by next week so that the issue of no power will be solved and Nigerians get value for their money

“The complexity of this sector is enormous when TCN has the capacity to wheel 10,000 megawatts and the Distribution Companies (DisCos do not take more than 3,000.

“Why we are paying for undelivered capacity in billions of naira, something has to change,” he said.

Aliyu also urged the management of TCN to ensure that Nigerian engineers were…