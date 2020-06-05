There are pressure to bury my rape case against Pastor Fatoyinbo, says Busola Dakolo





Busola Dakolo has said there are “pressure to bury” her rape case against Senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (Coza) Biodun Fatoyinbo. “My lawyers and my family have heard about all manner of manipulation and foul play being attempted to stop the ministry from beginning prosecution immediately,” Busola said in a statement while announcing […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper