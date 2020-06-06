Experts share tips on how fashion entrepreneurs can conquer at inauguralSaturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Fashionomics Africa initiative this week launched its first webinar series to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

In total, 136 fashion entrepreneurs, digital innovators and creative minds joined the discussion. The theme of the first episode of the series was, “What does the COVID-19 disruption mean for Africa’s Fashion Market? Opportunities and Threats for Fashionpreneurs and Investors.”

“Supporting investment for the micro, small and medium enterprises in the creative and cultural industries, creating the right environment for the financial sector to play its full part in powering growth, lies at the heart of the African Development Bank’s agenda,” said Vanessa Moungar, Director of the Gender, Women and Civil Society Department at the African Development Bank.

The participants exchanged ideas and shared lessons learned on how to take advantage of online tools to strengthen businesses. Panelists…