



itel Mobile, Africa’s leading consumer-centric smartphone brand, has introduced cutting edge additions to its flagship power series, itelP36 and P36 Pro LTE at her first-ever virtual product launch in Lagos. The P36 series consolidates the smartphone for everyone brand investments in mobile communication offerings that are budget-friendly, durable, and reliable. The series advances the legacy […]

The post itel Mobile launches itelP36, P36 Pro in first virtual product launch appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper