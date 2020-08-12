NDLEA to conduct drug test on security personnel, others – ChairmanNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it would conduct a drug integrity test for security personnel, civil servants, medical personnel, teachers and public servants in the country.

Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), the Chairman and Chief Executive of the agency disclosed this at the public destruction of exhibits seized by its Plateau command on Tuesday in Jos.

Abdallah, who decried the high level of dependency on hard drugs among the populace, said the initiative was aimed at achieving a drug free public service in the country.

He explained that the initiative would not be punitive in implementation, adding that it was introduced for the overall interest of public officers and the service of the federation.

“The proportion of the Nigeria population found to be dependent on drugs cut across both public and private sector, including arms-bearing personnel, civil servants, doctors, teachers, drivers and so on.

“As part of our drug demand…