Erotic Weight Gainer Eats 10,000 Calories Per Day To Entertain OnlyFans Followers

A man who weighs 500lb (227kg) has revealed he has to eat around 10,000 calories a day to maintain his massive tummy which excites his OnlyFan followers.

Bryan, 44, who goes by the name Gainer Bull, began gaining weight more than 20 years ago and started ‘bulking up’ his stomach. Now, he has found a lucrative niche within the fat fetish community, Metro UK reports.

The 44-year-old, from Palm Beach, Florida, explained his weight gain turned sexual as a teenager as he began to realize being bigger added to his arousal.

Speaking to Metro, he said his ‘loading sessions’, which he shares with his followers, involve him eating four times the standard amount of calories for an adult male and come at great expense.

In order to maintain his bulking, he decided to create an OnlyFans account in order to make money from doing what he loves.

On a typical day, he will eat 10,000 calories or more but says weight gain does not come easily…