Unilag council divided on sack of Vice ChancellorNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• I remain in charge, says Ogundipe

• FG awaits briefs on VC sack

• ASUU faults action

The crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG) climaxed yesterday with the purported sack of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Pounding.

In another twist, however, the embattled Ogundipe insisted he remained the vice chancellor of the institution.

The institution had announced the sack of Ogundipe during a meeting of the council, which held yesterday at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting, presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), were 11 council members, including Ogundipe, where the decision to remove him was put to vote.

The vice chancellor, who has been having a running battle with Babalakin over allegations of financial impropriety and gross misconduct, was removed by a simple majority of seven members at the meeting.

