Buhari, stakeholders seek local content, infrastructure expansion | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, yesterday, reiterated the need to expand local content development in Nigeria across sectors, as part of measures to address unemployment, poverty, and help the country become self-reliant.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the 17-storey Nigerian Content Tower, which was built with almost 100 per cent local capacity in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and a 10-megawatt gas power plant by Nigerian Agip Company, Buhari said a recently launched N2.3 trillion fund would enable the country develop local content.

Buhari, who pledged to invest more in infrastructure development and initiatives that would open up the Niger Delta region, said he has already signed two executive orders aimed at replicating the development of local content across sectors.

Currently,…