FG moves to prosecute architect over Enugu airport fence destructionNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government yesterday said it would prosecute an Enugu architect, John Emejulu, for allegedly destroying the perimeter fence of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, while executing a court judgment giving him possession of plots of land near the airport undergoing rehabilitation.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made the promise after inspecting the destruction of the perimeter fence covering about 3km.

He insisted that the government was capable of protecting its assets and would punish anyone who destroys any of them.

However, Sirika said the development would not stop the reopening of the airport on August 30.

While taking possession of the land on Wednesday, Emejulu insisted that he purchased…