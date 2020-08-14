Lagos reduces e-hailing licence fee, reverses 10% service charge | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Introduces N20 per trip charges

*Gives e-hailing drivers 90days to regularise documents

Lagos State government on Friday reversed the 10 per cent service charge it planned to impose on every trip made through e-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said the state government has reached an agreement with operators to now charge N20 per trip instead of 20 per cent of the charges for each trip. He stated that the N20 per trip charges would be housed under the Road Improvement Fund.

Oladeinde also revealed that the state has approved 20 per cent reduction in the operating and renewal license fees, aside drivers completing their documentation within the next 90 days, adding that commencement date for the implementation of the regulations on the operators has been postponed by a week to August 27, 2020.

The new regulations were earlier scheduled to take effect in March but was postponed to August 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic….